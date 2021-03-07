Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Only 12 years ago, the school board trustees asked for $150 million to build new schools. Now we need to repair schools and replace Stroman which used to be one of the finest schools in the area. Now it is said to be falling apart? Why is this happening? If the school district cannot maintain what they have been given, why can we trust them to maintain what we give them today?

It is important that they have a good maintenance program. Only then should we talk about replacing and building new schools.

We are already taxed enough. Homeowners and business owners must keep their buildings in good repair. Why is VISD different?

Barbara Breazeale, Victoria

