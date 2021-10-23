Editor, the Advocate:
I believe that a person’s vote truly matters in a local election. I consider myself fiscally conservative and I have voted no on various past bond elections.
This one is different for me because it is specific in a way that it allows the voter to decide what is important to them.
I have seen first-hand Mission Valley Elementary and Stroman Middle School. Both of these campuses need to be reconstructed for the betterment of the students and our community. The buildings at Mission Valley Elementary are over 80 years old – but that is not the sole issue. The school is at capacity and the Mission Valley area is constantly growing. I believe that the young students in the Mission Valley area need a safe learning environment close to home.
Stroman Middle School is also beyond repair. While visiting Stroman, I was shocked by the state of dilapidation the campus is functioning in. My children are not on a path to attend Stroman in the future, but that should not be a reason for a “no” vote from me.
I encourage you to be informed as much as possible for a vote either way. See the campuses firsthand or talk to someone that has.
I am informed on Proposition B and C and I am voting yes. I am working to be more informed on the other propositions before casting my vote.
Joshua Moore, Victoria
