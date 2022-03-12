Editor, the Advocate:
My family was visiting friends in Victoria in mid-February. We had one day of perfect weather so chose to spend it outside.
We went to Riverside Park and hiked along the Nature Trail that runs beside the river.
It’s a beautiful park and we were particularly impressed with the Nature Trail. There’s a nice golf course.
We saw deer. The best thing though was the wonderful short story posted along the path titled “A Way.” We found it very thought provoking. It gave us many ideas to discuss on our six-hour drive home.
I strongly urge you to encourage your readers to get out to that park, walk that trail and read “A Way.” They’ll not be disappointed.
Lisa Broussard, Lafayette, LA
