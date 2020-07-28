Editor, the Advocate:
After reading the guest column “Trump made a mistake” published in the Advocate on July 11, written by Barbara Breazeale, I do hope and pray everyone read it and takes notice as to what is going on in Washington, and has been for a long time.
I have been for the President ever since he came down the elevator and announced that he was running for President. Even though some told me they would leave the country if he did win, they haven’t left yet. All he has done, even with what has been done to him, is unbelievable. What he has done to clean up the swamp, and help the people is unbelievable.
I pray that the great people of America will vote in November to reelect President Trump and vote to help him clean up the swamp and evil that exists in our governments, from county to national. We had better pray and vote like lives depend on it.
Evelyn Michalke, Edna
