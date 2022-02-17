Editor, the Advocate:
Congressman Michael Cloud has gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to serving District 27. He has worked tirelessly during difficult times and circumstances to keep his promises to the American people even though his stand is not popular amid the DC swamp establishment. Michael Cloud stands his ground, and I can assure you his services are not for hire.
Michael Cloud is the leader of the Board of Freedom Caucus and ranking member on Oversight Sub Committee. When the House flips, he will be chairman of the Oversight Sub Committee. He will have subpoena powers to hold those accountable who refuse to follow the law.
When it comes to protecting the unborn, he’s there. (Endorsed by Texas Right to Life and Texas Alliance for Life.)
Is he fighting to secure our borders? Yes. He has spent long hours personally traveling to the border, meeting with Border Patrol agents and enlightening members of Congress of the humanitarian crises affecting every state in the union.
He joined President Trump on Air Force One to discuss the value of the Port of Corpus Christi and its ability to lead as an exporter of American energy and won a huge victory.
Michael Cloud defends our 2nd Amendment Rights. He authored the “Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act” to prevent any administration from declaring gun violence a public health emergency and a reason to enact gun control.
Vote Cloud for Congress.
Brenda Joy Brooks, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.