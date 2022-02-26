Editor, the Advocate:
We need new leadership on Commissioners Court and I urge you to vote for our hometown businessman, Jason Ohrt for Precinct 2.
He is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and has been involved with the Victoria Economic Development Corporation to increase economic growth and quality job opportunities in Victoria County.
Jason has experience with budget planning and wants to improve on the overall transparency of how our tax dollars are spent. He is also wanting to improve our county animal shelter and bring a positive working relationship with volunteers and animal rescue groups.
Jason is ready and willing to listen to the ideas and concerns of our residents. I believe he is the best candidate for the position of county commissioner Precinct 2 and I ask for your support in the election of Jason Ohrt on Tuesday, March 1.
Cris Martin Graham, Victoria
