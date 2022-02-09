Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria County has an important election for County Commissioner with two seats up for evaluation. An elected official must avoid all impropriety and even the appearance of impropriety. They must expect to be the subject of constant public scrutiny and accept freely and willingly restrictions that might be viewed as burdensome by the ordinary citizen. Those holding those seats have been there long enough. They have served their time and need to rejoin the rest of us as ordinary citizens. Their replacements would restore the credibility to Commissioners Court that was lost by their refusal to account for hurricane funds.
Fortunately, we have a great candidate in Jason Ohrt who volunteered to take on those responsibilities. He is supremely qualified in demeanor, experience and education. A no frills straight forward person who can get the job done. A neighbor who will look out for the interests of all the citizens of Victoria County. Only the replacement of the current Commissioner will restore integrity to the Commissioners Court and alleviate the appearance of impropriety.
Please vote for Jason Ohrt, a man who is really needed to restore credibility at this time.
Tom Halepaska, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.