Editor, the Advocate:
I am asking you to vote for Jason Ohrt, County Commissioner Precinct 2.
I have walked beside Jason for the past several months as he has walked and knocked on doors in multiple neighborhoods in Precinct 2, twice.
His goal was wanting to meet you, wanting to hear your opinions, your ideas and your problems. Most importantly, wanting to listen. I have never seen anyone work so hard for your support. He really cares about the citizens of Victoria County and wants to bring transparency and trust back to County government.
We do not want prominent issues decided behind closed doors without input from the community. We do not need leaders to ask for community input after they have already voted and made the decision only to try and save face.
Mr. Janak denied Nursery a traffic light for the school for years until now when he faces the current runoff. The airport is not important to him when we must have a viable airport to grow. He wanted to shut down the juvenile detention center. He stopped an audit of the Harvey funds when there were so many questions left unanswered. He did not move for an audit of the appraisal district when we are facing higher taxes. Mr. Janak is Vice-Chairman of the appraisal board and can call for an audit. He has forgotten he works for the people and he has become complacent.
Vote for change, transparency, honesty and a hard-working businessman who has your back. Vote for Jason Ohrt.
Laura Stuart Klimist, Victoria
