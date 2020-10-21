Editor, the Advocate:
To the people who voted for me in the March Primary, I would like to say “thank you” for your support and would ask that you now give your support to Jeff Meyer, Democratic candidate for Constable in Precinct 1. I would also ask my friends “across the aisle” to vote for Jeff.
I worked with Jeff for several years at the Sheriff’s office and he always demonstrated the ethics, moral integrity and honesty needed to bring trust back to the office of Constable in Precinct 1. Unlike his opponent, Vincente Flores, who by his actions while with the Yorktown Police Department demonstrated that he is lacking these qualities. This information can be found on the Advocate’s web site by typing his name in the search box.
I believe that if Jeff is elected constable, he will bring trust and pride back to the office of Constable Precinct 1 and he will be someone that will serve the people and help them to the best of his ability.
Please vote for Jeff Meyer for Constable Precinct 1.
Scott Townsend, Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.