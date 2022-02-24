Editor, the Advocate:
We need Michael Cloud to stay in office. With all the crazy stuff that’s happening to our nation right now representatives like Cloud are hard to come by and we need to treasure the gift that our district has in this Congressman and continue to keep him in D.C. to fight for us, for the common, law-abiding American citizen.
He and his staff have been on the front line of almost every major issue working hard every day. He is a fighter, and he is the real deal. I have known Michael for well over 20 years and I can tell you that he is a man of integrity that did not come from privilege or prestige. His hard work ethic, his love for God, and his love for his family and generations after him dictate his values and calling as he goes to D.C. week after week. After four years he has gained much respect from many on both sides and is strategically positioned where he will soon have the authority to hold those accountable that continue to not enforce the rule of law, no matter how high up the food chain they think they might be.
This is not a time to be apathetic. It is a time for all of us to pray for our nation, vote in every election, and get engaged in the process so that our republic stands firm. Vote for Michael Cloud on March 1 and he will continue to fight for our future.
Scott Bauer, Victoria
