Editor, the Advocate:
Deputy Kenneth Wells (District 2) and Dale Zuck (District 4) will make excellent VISD board trustees. They, like me, believe the VISD board trustees have not been good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.
For more than 18 years, Deputy Wells served as the D.A.R.E./G.R.E.A.T. instructor in all VISD elementary classrooms. Having Deputy Wells in my classroom was a tremendous asset. In addition to teaching the dangers of drug use, Deputy Wells inspired students to believe in themselves and trust their instincts when determining right from wrong. Many of the students Wells served are of voting age, and I hope they come out to support him on May 1.
Dale Zuck has the business acumen that VISD stakeholders deserve. Mr. Zuck was instrumental in saving the district from what Dr. Estella De Los Santos described as a terrible situation. VISD was in the precarious position of being in a Risk Pool ahead of Hurricane Harvey. De Los Santos admitted she and other trustees had no idea the type of coverage the district held.
Wells and Zuck promise to take an active role on the board, something severely lacking with the current trustees. Both men are committed to making regular visits to campuses and working with the superintendent and other trustees to support the campus administrators so they, in turn, are able to circulate through classrooms supporting teachers, staff, and students, curbing discipline issues, and reporting maintenance issues as they rear their ugly head.
Vote Wells and Zuck and against the bond.
Diana Hawes, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.