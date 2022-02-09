Editor, the Advocate:
There’s too much to say about a guy so humbled, business oriented, a man of his word. Kenneth not only has donated time and money to local fundraisers and charities, never once has he asked to be recognized. This man stands for dignity, respect. He loves military, law enforcement, first responders.
Kenneth has been a mentor to me, teaching me business ethics, and becoming a better person. We need a vision on the court from a business standpoint, we have let too many businesses overlook Victoria. It’s time to change that and bring businesses into Victoria, Kenneth is the man to do that. Kenneth is what we call a game changer due to the fact he’s straight honest, and wants to make a change for the citizens of Victoria County.
Thank you Kenneth Sexton for being a man of your word, and running for the people of our county, we will finally have a voice on the court.
Jeremy Pena, Yoakum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.