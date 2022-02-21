Editor, the Advocate:
I worked for Victoria County Precinct 2 for many years, serving as foreman under both Commissioner Jerry Nobles and Commissioner Kevin Janak. I can certainly tell you some things about Kevin Janak.
One thing is that he’s a real worker and can work hard and work smart. Once he gets a hold on something he doesn’t let go until he’s satisfied, and this has saved taxpayers in Victoria County and across Texas untold amounts of money.
His work with TxDOT in improving the Off-System Bridge Replacement Program was a game-changer for smaller Texas counties, helping counties like Victoria get state funding for bridge replacement that otherwise could be tough to afford.
Kevin also negotiated a flat fee with companies for asphalt delivery, which was a big deal in helping us make paving and precinct budgets stretch farther.
Another thing is that Kevin’s a good neighbor. My dad, longtime County Clerk Val Huvar, was neighbors with Kevin for a long time. No matter whose cows got over which fence, Kevin was always helpful and took care of things.
Please vote in the Republican Primary to keep Kevin Janak working for Victoria County.
Michael Huvar, Victoria
