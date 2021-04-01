Editor, the Advocate:
As the President of the Victoria Girls Softball Association, I support the school bond because many of our players are VISD students and I believe we should invest in their future. This will help them grow, not only academically but will also support their interests in sports.
This bond will include new playgrounds at all elementary schools, which is not just for school use. Coaches in VGSA use many of these facilities for practice. Parents come to watch their kids practice while their other children enjoy the school playgrounds or they take advantage of the school track to get some exercise. Without these public facilities, it would be impossible for community sports to survive.
I have coached softball for several years and continue to do so today. Sports brings people together, provides social interaction and improves mental health among many other advantages. I believe this bond supports our community and community sports. Please vote Yes to Prop A!
Bulmaro Martinez, President, Victoria Girls Softball Association, Victoria
