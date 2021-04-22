Editor, the Advocate:
Recently we have had to spend money on repairs on our home. Would we have rather spent that money on something fun like a vacation? Well sure, but we have an obligation to keep up our investment and our safe spot in the world, our home. As residents of this community, we also have an obligation to take care of our schools just as we do our homes. These schools are a reflection of the spirit and pride of a community. Shouldn’t the children that attend these schools and the ones coming up have the same consideration? I would assume that we all want a better quality of life in the Crossroads. If so, we need to attract new businesses and industries that would provide more and better jobs for residents of the Crossroads.
And part of that is putting our best foot forward when prospective companies ask about our school system. These companies are looking for places that are vibrant and have a high quality of life and pride in their community.
By voting yes, we are committing to our most valuable asset, our children of this district.
They are our future, and we must give them every opportunity to become their best self. These are just a few of the benefits I see for casting a positive vote for the May 1st bond election. Please join me in casting a yes vote for the bond issue.
Dr. Buddy Lee, Victoria
