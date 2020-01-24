Editor, the Advocate:
This being an important election year, I think it is appropriate to call attention to one of the most under-reported issues of our day – voter fraud and the potential for such abuse.
In 1993, in response to widespread reports of voter irregularities, Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act.
One of the main provisions was to have the states maintain current and accurate voter rolls. It was left primarily up to the state, and counties to implement the act with very little mandated oversight. Based on the following reports, it appears that compliance varied widely from state to state and county to county.
A few years ago, Judicial Watch, a non-partisan watchdog organization, reported that there were over 24 million voter registrations in the U.S. that were significantly inaccurate.
They reported that in 462 U.S. counties, the number of registered voters exceeded 100 percent of the population eligible to vote.
Think about that.
They also found that almost 1.8 million of the registered voters were deceased. Another 2.75 million were registered in more than one state.
With a number of states having flawed voter rolls, combined with recent liberal changes in voting and registration procedures, it is easy to see why the likelihood of fraud is enhanced.
Then consider all the subversive attempts by the left to depose our duly elected president over the last three years. It logically follows that there should be legitimate reason for concern.
On a positive note, I have found that in Lavaca County, we have efficient procedures and qualified personnel overseeing our elections.
Credit the leadership of our county officials for that.
Jerry Janak, Hallettsville
Editor’s note: Some have contested the voter registration figures reported by Judicial Watch. The issue is the subject of pending litigation.
