Editor, the Advocate:
Congratulations on helping Rick Jones win his school board seat. You concluded your editorial by asking whether your readers believed truth and transparency to be important, and Rick’s “OVERWHELMING VICTORY” the next day (your headline) announced that we do indeed!
You were transparently transparent, first by devoting 95 % of the opinion page to defeating two conservative candidates. Then, the content of both major editorials seemed fixated on the issue of sexualizing children through library books.
Take the demeaning article offered at the tip-top of the page, written by a “human.” I use that term, not out of respect for the piece’s author, an administrator at a local university. I am not supposing that the word “people” is now taboo on college campuses, inferring that people are persons, thus triggering non-personal animals, plants, and microbes. No, I use that term because he used the term “humans” to describe people who object to early and frequent sexualization and sex-changing of children. I believe the word “sub-human” is lurking somewhere deep in his sub-text, or perhaps in his subconscious. And here’s my proof-text: he declared that those who disagreed with him on a highly debatable topic — gender education financed by taxpayer’s dollars — were masking “their bigotry and discrimination as virtue and morality.” This academic human, like God, can read our hearts and minds! Forgive me; our critic is no mere human, but super-human.
Circling back to the editor’s editorial, we see the same transparency; to paraphrase, “BEWARE! Jones accepts money from the above derided humans.” But it is your truthfulness I question, because here, as is usual with the Advocate, we have a half-truthfulness. Are we to believe no one from the other side of the library debate donated to Mrs. Keeling? Are we to suppose they all, without exception, abandoned her when so much of the LGBTQ+ agenda for Victoria was at stake?
As you exhorted: “You be the judge, and on Saturday you will be the juror.” We were, in spite of your attempts to be the executioner.
Ralph Nance, Victoria