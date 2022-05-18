Editor, the Advocate:
I first learned about Jason Ohrt while following our Victoria Animal Facebook pages, from lost and unwanted animals to the kindness and caring acts of our veterinarian community and those that find the owners or take the animals in themselves. There are Facebook pages for all of these and many talked about voting in Jason Ohrt and Kenneth Sexton to make significant changes in how the animal shelter will operate in the future. Voting in a new county commissioner is the place to start. Looking at financial allocations to staffing Victoria Animal Control is a big part, improving the facility and giving our community the overall confidence that everything is being done to care for the lost and unwanted animals in Victoria County.
County commissioners are responsible for the county budget, who better than a businessman in administration to add great value to Victoria County. He knows how to run a business and is kind and courteous.
Jason’s priorities include:
- Creating local, high-quality jobs
- Supporting law enforcement and first responders
- Improve accountability and access to the Commissioners Court
- Invest in infrastructure
- Ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely
We happily voted for Jason Ohrt, a local, dedicated man for the job. Let your voice be heard. Early voting is this week, and election day is May 24.
Kerri McCaskill, Victoria
