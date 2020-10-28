Editor, the Advocate:
Texas is a nonvoting state.
For decades we have had some of the lowest voter turnout in the nation, especially in the midterms, for example in 2014 we had a voter turnout of 28.9% putting us just 1% above dead last Indiana. Let’s change that.
2016: Donald Trump got 4.68 million; Hillary Clinton 3.87 million; Third Party just under 400,000 for a total of a voter turnout of nearly 9 million.
2018: Ted Cruz got 4.26 million; Beto O’Rourke 4.04 million; Third Party 65,000 for a voter turnout total of nearly 8.36 million.
We can do better than that, we have 16.9 million registered voters in Texas, it’s possible for us to eventually lead the nation in voter turnout but for that to happen we need to make it easier to vote.
So for now, let’s make a goal to hit: 10 million. Let’s get 10 million or even 11 million people to vote this election.
Go to IWillVote.com or your county elections website to find out where, when, and how we can vote. Don’t forget your ID: driver’s license, state ID, passport, etc.
As Michael Enzi once said, “If you aren’t at the table, you’re on the menu.”
A representational republic is our form of democracy. Voting is what gives us our seat at the table.
Go vote!
Brandelyn Wiser, Port Lavaca
