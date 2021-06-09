Editor, the Advocate:
From our founding, the United States of America has been a flawed but ambitious and aspirational nation that has made continuous gains toward our promise of liberty and justice for all.
One such gain is our unending fight for voting rights. Unending, because while our nation bends toward equality there are those with political and financial power who continually fight to make it harder to vote especially for the poor, the young, the elderly, women, and people of color.
We need HR1/S1 For the People Act and HR4 John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to pass the Senate as soon as possible to preserve, protect, and expand our voting rights from those who seek to make it ever harder to vote including purging voters from the voting rolls to prevent them from voting.
Please call, email, tweet, etc. our Senators to get them to pass these bills.
Brandelyn Wiser, Port Lavaca
