Editor, the Advocate:
Over the past year, Victoria and its surrounding communities have prioritized health more than ever. Our region has rallied around healthy habits by prioritizing mental and physical health.
Now is the time to renew that commitment to health. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans. We need to meet that challenge with the same vigor to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke so that fewer people suffer and die.
Improving health is a long-term plan and what we do as a community today builds a future and a legacy for this area. When you support and participate in the Crossroads Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people become a statistic.
Walk with us on Feb. 5, on our path at Victoria College/UHV campuses. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are a part of the solution for a world of longer, healthier lives.
The American Heart Association’s top priority is the health and well-being of individuals and their families today and in the future, in every community, from here to everywhere. So, let’s keep the momentum going as we continue to prioritize the health of Victoria and its surrounding communities. For more information, please visit CrossroadsHeartWalk.org
Bernard Leger, CEO, DeTar Healthcare System, Chair, Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk, Victoria
