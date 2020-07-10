Editor, the Advocate:
I have watched with interest the two local runoff elections upcoming on July 14. Both offices, sheriff and tax assessor-collector, are important and essential to the operation of Victoria County government. In both, candidates are good citizens of our county.
Two candidates have served as employees in the offices to which they aspire, and have served Victoria County citizens well. Two candidates cite their executive experience in other jobs. I have worked with Dale Fowler, serving on the Board of Victoria Economic Development Corporation during my tenure with Victoria County, and respect the work he has done.
However, my votes have been cast for Justin Marr and Ashley Hernandez, as I feel that actual experience in the job is the most important qualification for office.
Please vote in this important election.
Helen R. Walker, Victoria
