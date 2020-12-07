Editor, the Advocate:
I was saddened to learn of the passing of a favorite columnist Walter Williams. His columns will be missed because they were so spot on regarding education in black versus white children, the disparity, the causes, solutions, etc. I appreciate that the Victoria Advocate carried Walter Williams’ columns for so many years. The tribute to Dr. Walter Williams by Thomas Sowell was great and appreciated.
Fran Vesely, Ganado
Editor’s Note: The Advocate will publish one more column by Walter Williams — the last one he wrote. After that we will publish other conservative columnists. Please let us know which one you prefer.
