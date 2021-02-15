Editor, the Advocate:
Many books, movies, and stories put in the theme of the fight between good and evil. I see this going on in our nation's capital. Ephesians 6:12 tells us, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
You see what is going on in our nation is not parties, groups, or people at warfare against each other. There is an evil force behind the scenes. Demons are in power in Washington, D.C., and God's people must turn to God for His angels to remove the demon activity in our government.
Could it be our apathy, letting the devil and his workers take key positions for evil to rule? Spiritual warfare is won by God’s soldiers in spiritual prayer, taking the name and the blood of Jesus to combat the demons that want to take America away from God's free people.
Jesus is Lord, Ruler, King, and the final authority, not man.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
