Editor, the Advocate:
Warrior’s Weekend will be posting flags at the Warrior’s Weekend Field Of Honor beginning this Saturday, Oct. 17th at 9 a.m. This is, of course our usual time of year to post these flags of honor but COVID chose the date this year.
This year, we will also be posting flags for first responders. You will see Texas flags posted for them and encourage everyone to sponsor a flag for their favorite first responder as well as for your favorite military veteran or active duty hero. The flags remain $40 apiece and the form may be downloaded at warriorsweekend.org.
Oct. 28th has been designated National First Responders Day and there will be a ceremony commemorating this special day at the field beginning around 10 a.m. following a procession from the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. We are expecting first respondents from all over to be included.
Then, on Nov. 7th, Warrior’s Weekend will dedicate our field as well as the Golden Crescent Honor Pavilion also at the field. That will begin at 7 p.m. following a showing of the documentary “Above the Best” in the sanctuary of Parkway Church. This film is of an actual firefight in Afghanistan with American troops involved and how they were protected by our helicopter forces. Dan Flores, the actual pilot of that helicopter will be in attendance as we as will be MSG Terry Best, the lead on the ground. It should be quite a night. We also intend to have 30 or so Purple Heart recipients in attendance after we take them fishing in Port O’Connor.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Ron Kocian, President, Warrior’s Weekend, Victoria
