Editor, the Advocate:
On Jan. 26, at about 5 p.m., as I traveled southwest on Water Street, I observed a mother, pushing a baby carriage down Water Street, between Navarro Street and Wheeler Street. Accompanying her were two Hispanic boys who, not having a sidewalk to walk on, were walking on the incline as they too were headed toward South Main. My point is this, as I travel throughout the City of Victoria I see sidewalks being installed in areas where there is little or no pedestrian traffic and here is a mother, pushing a baby carriage on a heavy vehicular traveled Water Street that does not have sidewalks in some peculiar places or areas.
The year 2021, funding is obviously available for sidewalk installations everywhere within the city limits, except "Under the Hill." Where are demands for righting this situation coming from? Who is responsible for correcting this huge, negligent oversight? Where does the buck stop? I hear a lot of "we're all in this together" but are we? Does all of "we" include only the "they", who for centuries have done what "they" wanted to do when they wanted to do it?
Another question: Would the death of this mother and her infant child have prompted the right actions in this situation? I think not. Some of us remain silent. I am speaking up. Remedy: In the name of all that is honorable, do the just and equitable thing for all of our citizens.
Rufus Diggs, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.