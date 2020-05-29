Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I would like to say how much I appreciate the doctors, nurses, and first responders and how they face day in and day out helping patients with COVID-19. I am not leaving out the staff those who sanitize everything, which is a such an important job.

I cannot believe when I go to grocery stores and other places, how people are not wearing masks. That is at least one thing we can do around others protect others and ourselves. The disease is still here so common sense should have people concerned for others, themselves and their families.

Wear masks because the medical field knows how serious this virus is. They advise us to wear masks because they know it saves lives. Masks should be mandatory when going into stores and other public places. We all want businesses to open (which is a good thing) but we all do are part by putting our masks on and standing at least six feet apart and sanitize.

This disease is affecting children, seniors, and adults with comprised health issues. If we want to return to work, keep businesses open, we all must do our part. I hope all restaurants are preparing food with masks, gloves and proper sanitation.

This disease is the most deadly since the 1918 Spanish Flu and we all need to our part to keep our neighbors healthy.

Juana Sue Smith, Victoria

