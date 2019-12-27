Editor, the Advocate:
In response to Bill Pozzi’s column from Dec. 17, Randy Wachtel doesn’t have a clue because Bill Pozzi was right in all that he said.
Bill is a smart man and a good American and wants the best for our country. I am proud that he is a member of the Republican party and stands with the best president that we have had in the last 50 or 60 years.
Yes, President Trump did file bankruptcy, which was his constitutional right, just like any other American citizen.
Because he files bankruptcy you talk like he committed a crime or committed a sin.
You say we can’t compare President Trump to President Lincoln, but we can.
They are both Republicans. President Lincoln and Republicans freed the slaves.
Republicans gave freed slaves the right to vote. Republicans gave women the right to vote. All Republicans did this and no Democrats.
It makes me wonder why African American people today vote Democrat or identify as a Democrat.
Oh! I know what it is, Democrats promise them everything for their votes and give them nothing.
We all need to stand with our president who is making America great.
We all need to vote Republican and make sure the do-nothing Democrats never get any kind of power again. Democrats always talk about how goody-goody they are – what a joke. Democrats make me want to throw up.
Dennis Moore, Victoria
