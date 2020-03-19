Editor, the Advocate:
To the lady with the broken hand shopping at the H-E-B on Rio Grande Street on Saturday: I would like to apologize to you for not offering my assistance to you to help you maneuver through the store with just one hand. I am ashamed of myself for thinking of my own needs and how to fulfill them in all the madness in the store with people panicking and binge shopping.
We should be our brother’s (sister’s) keeper as God tells us to, and I failed in that respect, so please forgive me for my selfishness.
We are all in this together and must take care of each other.
Sue Thompson, Seadrift
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.