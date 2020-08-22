Editor, the Advocate:
I read an article on MSN where Biden’s new crony (VP) wants to blame Trump for the coronavirus issue. When will people take responsibility for their own actions instead of blaming others? Wear a mask, wash your hands and distance yourselves. Why is he responsible?
Why is it that this country has gotten to where it is? And don’t blame the police, they didn’t make the laws, they only enforce them. In my opinion, BLM is just as subversive as the KKK, they are just a different color and anyone who thinks different is, well, not on the upper end of intelligence spectrum.
What I’m saying is, we all make decisions, good, bad or otherwise, which means we contribute to our own destiny, good, bad or otherwise. It’s time to bring back the old way of thinking.
Tim Futch, Victoria
