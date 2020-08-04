Editor, the Advocate:
Perplexity has many definitions, “no resources, uncertainty, no way out, no solutions, puzzled, confused, bewildered, complicated.
In Luke 21:25-26, Jesus warns us about those living in times of perplexity. Looks like we are those folks.
“And there will be signs in the sun, and moon, and stars; and upon the earth dismay among nations, with perplexity; at the roaring of the sea and the great waves. Men’s hearts fainting from fear, and the expectation of the things coming upon the world; for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.”
A read of Matthew 24:3-44 and Luke 21:5-38 gives us the signs to those living in the last days. It would be better to be spiritually prepared by trusting Jesus Christ as Savior than to be without God, no hope, no future.
Psalm 37:39, “The salvation of the righteous comes from the Lord; He is their stronghold in time of trouble.” My fellow Americans, we need to return to God. Why? God is all we have, and God is all we need.
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort
