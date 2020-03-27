Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Just riding on my big, green tractor pulling the Aerway over some hay land. Got to thinking about how important agriculture is to everyone. It really brings it home to many folks as you see empty shelves in grocery stores. This makes you realize that agriculture is the essential part of life, whether it be food, fiber or fuel and Americans have an abundant, affordable and the safest supply in the world. We are surely a blessed nation.

As many people have more time at home, I would like to say there are two TV channels that both young and older may enjoy. They are RFD and the companion station called Cowboy Channel. Both are educational and entertaining. If you watch at 8 a.m., it will make you feel better for the day.

Before I move to the next field, I’m gonna find my flip phone and talk to the grandkids.

Leslie Prause, Yoakum

