Editor, the Advocate:
Grace Wilson’s article on Von Army (Advocate Oct. 30) a city with no property tax is something that Victoria Could easily imitate. Victoria’s five-year plan (Advocate Oct. 30) should be a 50-year plan with vision.
How would you like to have a Luby’s Cafeteria here in Victoria? Or how about an Applebee’s or a Montana Mike’s or a Johnny Carino’s or a water park or a train in the park? We can have all of this plus much more.
Victoria can eliminate the property tax for its citizens. I mean, they’re the ones you are working for. Why should you be taking their money?
You can have all of the above if you really want Luby’s Cafeteria, but first, you are going to have to tame the Guadalupe River then build the River Walk and Lake Victoria as previously outlined and you have then presented a beautiful challenge for the young folks.
A 50-year plan makes great sense.
Paul Tasin, Victoria
