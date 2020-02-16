Editor, the Advocate:
Apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know Him, and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being made conformable to His death.”
We can know a lot about God without really knowing Him personally. The only way to know God personally is to accept His Son Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, John 3:16. Knowing God involves hearing God’s word by the conviction of the Holy Spirit and applying the Word in your life. God reveals His character to us so we can know Him and accept God’s invitations. As, obeying His commands, praising Him for His Love and drawing us into divine relationship. Proverbs 8:17 says, “I love those who love me, and those who seek Me early shall find me.”
Why are we on this earth? To know God for real. What should be our goal for life? To know God, in the power of His resurrected Son. When we die, what is the best word one could say about us? Hope it is that you knew God for real, in His Son. What is in man that gives God most pleasure? Knowing Him and to fellowship with Him. Most folks in America believe in God, but do we really know Him?
Pastor John R. Fisher, Point Comfort
