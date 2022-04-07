Editor, the Advocate:
What is happening with the banning of books in our libraries that have been around for years? These books have caused no harm to anyone. On the other hand, we can have books on homosexual behavior. If someone needs these books, order them online.
The things that need to be banned are the sex and profanity on TV. Even the cartoons have gay people and children see this all the time. Parents, please pay attention to what your children are being exposed to on a daily basis. There seems to be gay couples on almost everything we watch these days. I am offended by this, and I am sure other Christians are as well. This is not normal behavior.
We wonder why things are as bad as they are today. God is angry at the way things are going today. The nation is being judged by the corruption in our society. There is no regard for Christians and children.
Some, if not most, schools are teaching children aged 4 to 6 years of age that they can choose to be a boy are girl. Since when do teachers have the right to do this? This is all brought on by the transgender society. God chose our gender, and he doesn’t make mistakes. No wonder our children are confused.
Everyone needs to turn to God and ask him to be their Lord and savior before it’s too late. Read the Bible. Go to church. We can turn this nation around.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
