Editor, the Advocate:
DeTar Healthcare System plays an integral role in Victoria and the Crossroads region, thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside. During Hospital Week, May 7–13, we are proud to recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make in the lives of our community members each day.
Around the clock every day of the year, our three locations offer a safe environment for care, thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable. To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.
When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether it be surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care that is required.
As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps to welcome new members with childbirth services. In the event of a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.
In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery. Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at DeTar Hospital.
I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as a part of the hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.
Bernard Leger, Victoria
Leger is CEO of DeTar Healthcare System.