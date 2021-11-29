Editor, the Advocate:
Dr. Quentin Shepherd wrote an article titled “Once Upon a Time” in the Nov. 2 Victoria Advocate. It was a very good article. Thank you, Dr. Shepherd.
The article was about an unhappy little girl. She was unhappy because her school was being closed and her life and the life of her friends and fellow school mates was going to be disrupted. She had many questions, such as where would she attend school, how long would it take to get to her new school and back home, where would her friends attend school.
Dr. Shepherd anticipated writing his next article on Nov. 3 about the success of the bond election and what it would mean for both schools.
That success for Stroman Middle School did not happen and it was because of poor voter turnout. The voters that should have come out to support the endeavor just didn’t go vote. The little girl is still unhappy. Southside residents we failed our Stroman students because we did not go vote.
Mission Valley residents saw the need, understood the importance of taking a stand where it mattered most and that’s in going to the polls and voting. They are going to get what they really do need and want. Thank God for that.
We really do have to help ourselves by getting out to vote. We can’t always count on someone else to do for us what we need to do for ourselves. The tax increase of $87-$88 per year for those under 65 years and with homes ranging $100,000 or so was minimal when you consider the benefits of having a neighborhood middle school. A child should have pride in their school.
The children at Stroman have already faced many obstacles within their school because of its poor condition and now they must deal with the uncertainty of how things will work out for them now.
They will survive because young people are resilient and to succeed, they must be encouraged to do their best anyway.
This too will pass. They can count on Dr. Shepherd and the school board members and others that care to continue to do their best for them.
We really do need a middle school in the neighborhood whether your children attend it or not.
A special thank you to all those in the community that have stepped up to help our displaced students.
William Johnson, Victoria
