Editor, the Advocate:
During these strange pandemic days I think we will have to come to terms with the idea that we now have a “new” way to die to add to the myriad of existing ways to die.
For me, the question is what choices will I make to personally reduce that particular way of dying to an “acceptable” level. I’ve been thinking of it as a balancing of risk to reward. Example: my mother-in-law is 87 and had a caregiver come by 4 days a week for 4 hours each of those days, mostly for companionship, until the beginning of March when we stopped her coming.
Today, after much discussion with her children, my husband and sister-in-law, we allowed her caregiver to come for an hour visit, on the back porch, both masked, and sitting more than 6 feet apart.
The risk was negligible and the reward was great. Consider that we may have to start thinking along these lines as we move forward into this new world we find ourselves part of. People will die. We may be one of them. As we move among each other more and more, the risk increases, no matter how negligible, that we may be one of them. Know the risk, manage it as best you can within what is acceptable to you, and reap the rewards of your decisions.
There is now a ”new” way to die. Understanding that goes a long way toward managing your risk/reward management.
Margaret Bujnoch, Hallettsville
