Editor, the Advocate:
These are trying times in America. Two regimes, conservatism and progressivism, are fighting an ideological war with polar opposite viewpoints on public policy and the government’s role within our lives.
America’s Founding Fathers desired a nation in which citizens would participate in the governing of its affairs. James Madison understood that a healthy republic was impossible without committed, well informed citizens, saying, “knowledge will forever govern ignorance.” Our founders wanted our government to be for the people and by the people. Their fervent wish was that citizens would responsibly exercise their right shrewdly, thoughtfully, knowledgeably, and with vigilance. The founders believed every person must take the initiative to educate themselves truthfully about the nation’s past, present, and future. The founders also wanted our precious liberties safeguarded, being mindful that all tyranny needs in order to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.
The chaos happening today lies largely in the fact that so many are allowing themselves to be governed by emotion rather than reason. We are being subjected to an almost constant plethora of malevolent voices espousing hatred and dedicated solely to destroying our Constitutional Republic. These radicals spew political grievance-mongering towards people of certain colors, sexes, and other classes, in hopes of gaining favor and forming larger coalitions to overthrow our country. Today, people are ranting and behaving more from their feelings than from their understandings.
It is imperative that we understand the panorama of disorderliness unfolding before our eyes so decisive action can be taken in the right direction for the good of the Republic. America is not perfect; but never before has a system of government, being a work in progress, done so much good for so many people. America’s system of governing has never existed before. Should we allow the rampaging mob voices to intellectually shut us down, intimidate us, and force us to sit idly by while they discard our precious Constitution into the trash can of history, such a government as ours never will exist again.
Unless we quickly change things, we can lose our country. We must continue to tirelessly maintain and restore America’s fundamental Judeo-Christian foundations of morality and decency. We must stay focused on one true goal and outcome — keeping America’s Constitutional Republic or else lose it to the nightmare of Marxism.
Bobby Whitefield, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.