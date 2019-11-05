Editor, the Advocate:
If Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, several things need to happen soon afterward. The opposing party must finally accept loss. Verbal abuse must end from each. Leaks in Washington must stop. Trust includes the endless and mindless pursuit impeachment. Trump must invite and encourage the Democrats to contribute ideas once that pursuit quits being their main and foremost reason for their existence.
I believe if the Democratic candidate prevails, their diverse in party spectrum will be their greatest challenge to solve. Their hope to success lies in a quick and quiet cohesiveness in the party.
In my opinion, taxing the super wealthy or targeting any one group would be a mistake. If the super wealthy individual and companies are targeted, these folks are masters at moving wealth and assets to avoid this unfairness. Industry and growth are essential to America and it must flourish. The super rich help drive America’s economy. Don’t drive them to seek loopholes and foreign investments thus depriving the government of valuable tax money.
We must move beyond these fruitless times. Good decisions, luck, timing and intelligence allows some to rise above others in all aspects of life. These traits also define nations.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
