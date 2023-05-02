Editor, the Advocate:
Yes, it is time to pray for Revival in America! Who would ever thought America could ever go this far, as being concerned for special rights for the LGBTQ.
No, let us go back to the founding of our country. Before this experiment in individual freedom was undertaken, there was much talk and discussion about religion and governments.
Many, if not all, came from the Old Country looking for religious freedom. They fought a war against the most powerful to gain independence. A constitution was written for a religious and moral people. Why are we drifting down the socialist path? Let us say here, the Devil is alive and well.
The Bible tells us the time will come when they will call right wrong and wrong right. Looks like that time has come on abortion and transgenderism.
The misapplication of separation of church and state has definitely taken its toll. Taking the Bible and prayer and the Ten Commandments out of our schools, what can we expect? The Bible was the top reference book for the writers of the Constitution.
Yes, we can still say we live in the best country in the world and lots of people still want to come here, but not all of them come for the right reasons.
We still hear about fundamental change or Great Reset. So if we want to go down the Marxist socialist path, that is where the left would take us. No, we need to follow the Constitution, written by godly men, and certainly no need for a convention of the states.
We need a Christian revival and a moral footing in our land. We need to get out of the ungodly United Nations. With National Day of Prayer of May 4, we need people on their knees praying for revival and common sense, which is not very common anymore.
God bless our republic, the United States of America.
Obert Sagebiel, Cuero