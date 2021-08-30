Editor, the Advocate:
Our foreign adversaries like nothing better than to sow dissent among us. And Rupert Murdoch – an Aussie billionaire and Fox owner – gets better ratings when conflicts are ratcheted up. It’s a great model for making media money, terrible for the truth, terrible for our country. It’s tearing our democracy down and making Putin smile every night.
We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity on the international level. I am embarrassed that my congressman, Michael Cloud, criticized our president, calling him incompetent on an international matter (Afghanistan). Where was his loyalty to America? We are one country, not two. Our tradition of politics stopping at the border is one that shows unity and a sense of the common good.
If our leaders don’t understand that then we are sunk, just like the Russians and Chinese think we are. We must balance our individual freedom with community cooperation. We must grow beyond fearing each other, speaking disrespectfully, and making political hay by doing so. Our country has so much individual gumption and dynamism at its heart that we couldn’t become communist if we tried. No way, no how. Stop worrying about it. The settlers knew they needed to help their neighbors, to be a part of a community, to survive. Was that communism?
Recently, I have been inspired by Pope Francis’ latest book "Let Us Dream" where he says, “The hyperinflation of the individual goes along with the weakness of the state. Once people lose a sense of the common good, history shows that we are left with anarchy or authoritarianism or both: a violent, unstable society” (40). Being from Argentina he knows a thing or two about authoritarianism. I don’t think the pope is advocating for communism, just love of each other as Jesus taught. He is the type of leader with a uniting vision that our times call for. We need leaders like him who value a sense of the common good for everyone, who accept our country’s election process for the common good, and who accept scientific reality to make policy for the common good.
Virginia Gilstrap, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.