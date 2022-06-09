Editor, the Advocate:
It happened again. This time closer to home. A cowardly mass shooter opened fire on innocent people. And, as usual, the gun-control advocates immediately called for restrictions on the rest of us. I have a novel idea. Let's make murder illegal. For all of us. As long as we can choose whose life we take, how can we fault someone who decides differently? We have been developing a "culture of death" for many years in this nation. It is getting worse and will get worse yet unless we take action to restore the sanctity of life. We need to stop taking any human life and develop a "culture of life" instead. It will take years but we need to start now. We hear and see a lot about gun violence without any action.
Perhaps if we can't agree on how to stop the bad guys without disarming the public then maybe we could make progress by addressing the violence.
Paul Morkovsky, Shiner
