Editor, the Advocate:
My fellow Victorians and residents of District 27, it is time for all of us to start getting serious about who we elect to represent our city, county, and District 27.
We need to start electing representatives, not Republicans or Democrats and least of all, politicians. We need to start by coming to our senses and realizing that we can no longer live with lying politicians that do not have your best interest as their number 1 priority. We need to remember that we elect them to work for us and not for their personal needs and wants.
Our representatives need to want to work together to keep this country united as one. What we have now is a Congress of dividers.
Most of the “stolen presidency believers” are coming to their senses and now know that the election was not stolen. We need to realize that the past president is no longer relevant even if he thinks that he is. We know that he does not have control over you even if he thinks that he does.
We all have the responsibility of electing persons with a righteous and moral sense of duty to their constituents.
Michael Cloud is very proud and elated for being endorsed by Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. Another saying is, "you are the same as those you hang around with." Really, Michael?
Satan the devil is the father of lies. Lies destroy the integrity of a person. Dishonesty distorts and twists the truth, damaging relationships and creating uncertainty, which in turn creates divisiveness. Remember, a house divided, cannot stand.
Frank Torres, Victoria
