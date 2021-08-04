Editor, the Advocate:
In response to Mark Walters’ letters. His letters are so hate filled and he blasphemed God.
President Trump was saving America and got credit for nothing from the Democrats. President Biden tore it all down his first day in office. He stopped the pipeline, stopped building the wall. Thousands of jobs were lost. Opened the border to any and every country in the world.
Now what do we have? Untested immigrants bringing ever kind of disease imaginable to America. Now President Biden is sending these people all over America to make the states responsible for them.
President Biden is spending money by the trillions. We are so far in debt we will never recover. I know the Democrats want Socialism. Well they may get what they want if people don’t start speaking up. Taxpayers are being robbed by our government.
There are plans for defunding the police. Who will we call in time of need? Not Joe Biden for sure. People are buying guns and ammunition like never before. Are we going to have vigilante justice or possibly a civil war? Police risk their lives every day and many are killed.
David Horowitz reports that the Democrat’s goal is to destroy Christianity in America. They have already removed the Ten Commandments.
They shut churches down during COVID-19. That is when we needed to be in church praying for God’s mercy.
Mr. Walters, listen to 88.5 FM, you may learn something. Big Tech is destroying our nation. They only print what the Democrats believe. I hope you and many others will wake up in time to save America. We need to pray, pray, pray for America.
I am also sick and tired of the critical race theory. It’s just another way to keep people stirred up. Things were pretty good until President Obama came along. God bless all of us.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
