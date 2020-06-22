Editor, the Advocate:
The statue that represents a Confederate soldier from the Civil War (1861–1865) on De Leon Plaza is marking a time period of Victoria’s history. Those soldiers that fought in this terrible struggle that consumed our nation for over four years were mostly poor men who each left their family to go off to a war due to irreconcilable states-rights issues and slavery. Unfortunately, our leaders at that time could not reach an acceptable compromise, and this led to the unthinkable — a major war between fellow Americans!
It is hoped that this experience is never forgotten, and we are regularly reminded of it being in our history. If this is not done, we may not step back from a future heated situation in time to prevent a country-wide uprising. This could very well end the existence of the country that has become the world’s greatest hope by offering a beacon of freedom to all humans on Earth. If such a revolt does occur in our current time period, then we will certainly surrender most, if not all of our personal freedoms and other rights we now have. Examples of what life could then resemble in this “New Order” in America would be like what the Chinese people now have in mainland China or what the citizens of Venezuela are now experiencing in South America.
We all should instead work together in a civil manner to discuss issues and reach acceptable compromises at all levels of our government. By doing so, we will continue to improve our great country and the freedoms and opportunities that all of its citizens can experience. The key for this to happen, however, is that we must always realize where we have come from in our republic which is now 231 years old.
Our American history must be instilled in all of our citizens — first in school and then be publicly displayed throughout our lives so we can be constantly reminded of it. It cannot be hidden, desecrated, destroyed, or totally eliminated from the records of past events. It is up to the people in this current generation to ensure that this entire historical preservation happens so that those individuals that follow us will be able to still live in that shining city on a hill that most of the world’s population would want to live in.
Gary Marshall, Victoria
