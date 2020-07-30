Editor, the Advocate:
It doesn’t surprise me that the Democrat leadership condones the recent riots, looting, arson, destruction of property, attacks on police officers, tearing down and desecrating historical and religious statues, etc. After all, those anarchists constitute a large part of their voter base.
And it doesn’t surprise me that, with the aid of the media, they would float false narratives in their attempt to divide people along the lines of class, ethnicity and race. Socialist regimes have used this tactic to gain power for centuries.
Most people know that the ongoing demonizing of the police by the left is not warranted on a broad scale, and is primarily intended to influence and incite voter sentiment against the current administration.
But what does surprise me is the failure of most Republicans in Congress to take a stand for the truth. Are they intimidated by the mob? Do they agree with the attempt to rewrite history? Do they think that by “turning the other cheek” it will bring about some miraculous conversion of the goon squads?
Or could it be that they lack the moral courage and conviction to uphold the principles underlying our freedom?
Let’s be very clear about this. The anarchists and Marxists that seem to be driving the Democratic leadership, do not respond to what we perceive as normal discourse in a civilized society. They view compromise as a weakness. Their goal is to overthrow our way of life, and whatever chaos that follows, doesn’t seem to matter. Their lack of foresight is exceeded only by their hate and ignorance.
We no longer have the luxury of taking freedom for granted. Freedom loving people had better start speaking up and taking a stand. The millions of lives lost on behalf of freedom must not be in vain.
Jerry Janak, Hallettsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.