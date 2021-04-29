Editor, the Advocate:
Thanks to those who went to the Victoria County Commissioners meeting on April 26 to express concerns over the proposed hazardous waste facility at the Port of Victoria. We should all be concerned about a facility that will emit these and other contaminates – organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, lead and sulfur dioxide. All listed in the Advocate on April 23, Page 4B on the company’s air quality application.
My questions:
- Why did the people of Whitsett, Texas (north of Three Rivers in Live Oak County) oppose the project?
- How will the company’s rail and truck traffic affect Victoria?
- What about odors, noise and dust? The plant would be south of Victoria, and we do have the prevailing south wind.
- Where will they get their power and water?
- What happens to their waste products?
Per the Advocate on April 14, Texas State Senator Zaffirini and Texas State Rep. Guillen and articles in the Pleasanton Express opposed the Whitsett site. Why?
As a side note, no more tax abatements. None. The Port is a business and Victoria County taxpayer money should not be needed to fund it.
Ray Pilsner, Victoria
