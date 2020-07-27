Editor, the Advocate:
As a life-long concerned citizen of Victoria, I have observed the Black Lives Matter Leftists and guilt-ridden whites push and support their agenda to erase the history of the Civil War.
Before anyone jumps to pull the race card, I do not support any hate groups such as the Neo-Nazis, White Supremacist, Antifa, or any others, whether they are white, black or otherwise. As a Christian, I have always shown respect for all races.
I disagree with Lisa Ruiz and Laura Mammina that the DeLeon Plaza statue is racist and should be removed. That statue represents the common Confederate soldier who was mostly of humble means. It was built to honor their memory and sacrifices. It does not represent any leaders or officers of the Confederacy. But, the mostly poor, small farmers, many who were immigrants, and who did not own slaves. While outnumbered two to one, with little food or supplies, they fought bravely to protect their land, homes and families. These men had no choice other than leave the South with their families.
That statue was given to the City of Victoria to instill reverence in future generations for the bravery of their ancestors who fought against all odds and to inspire them with patriotism. It was never intended as a tribute to white supremacy as Ms. Mammina states.
Where is it going to stop? George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and Union General Ulysses S. Grant all owned slaves. Did you know that Grant did not free his slaves until after the 13th amendment in December of 1865? Confederate General Robert E. Lee freed his slaves (which he never purchased–they were inherited) in 1862? Are you going to tear down their statues? Are you going to change all our currency to appease Black Lives Matter and the white guilt group?
We should learn from history and not try to change it. Maybe instead of a divided nation with each group pushing their own agenda, we could become a united nation again. And, remember to honor our history, imperfect as it may be. It made us who we are today.
I vote “No” to taking down the “Last Stand” statue!
Bettye Pribyl, Victoria
