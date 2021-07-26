Editor, the Advocate:
There is a growing trend in our nation to modify or to completely delete certain amendments to our U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and any statute, to be valid, must be in agreement. It has been tested dating as far back as 1803.
For those who would say, “that was then, this is now.” I say you are wrong. For a Republic to remain, we must defend the Constitution as written. The only legal way to change the Constitution is to call up a Convention of States as laid out in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution.
The creed of the American Legion (AML) starts off with “For God and Country,” it has been this way since the AML began. The oath of office as an officer in the AML states that we will govern, impartially. It is difficult to be impartial when there are those in this country that are attempting to tear apart at the very core of our Republic. It's not just veteran groups but our active service members that are being put to the test. We are caught in the middle. I will not be on the fence. The line in the sand is drawn and it is time to pick a side. We cannot ignore as an organization the commitment we made to first ourselves and to the people of this nation.
Is the membership of the AML, VFW, and the VVA going to sit and turn their back on the oath they took to the U.S. Constitution? Are they going to allow any group foreign or domestic to tear away at the heart of the First and Second Amendments? The Amendments are the very foundation of our founding fathers, and that is what they fought so hard to achieve. We must not allow this modification or deletion of our most important rights to the people of the United States. I will defend the Constitution we have now or until it is changed by a “Convention of States”.
I pray that veteran groups consider this resolution: That we will defend against all, foreign or domestic, who seek to illegally modify or delete any part of the U.S. Constitution without a Convention of the States. If you are a veteran, join a veteran organization, and participate in order to preserve the memories and incidents of our association defending this great nation and our American way of life.
Kevin B. Bright, Hallettsville
